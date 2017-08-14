Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss has become a force in television: First, by defying the odds with her role in Mad Men, as the advertising firm’s first female copywriter, followed by her Golden Globe–winning performance as a rookie detective in Top of the Lake, and later a hauntingly timely performance in Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Her résumé brims with TV’s best offerings along with well-received indie roles, often as a strong female lead. This fall, she’ll star alongside Nicole Kidman in the reprised BBC show Top of the Lake: China Girl.

Throughout her rising career, Moss has developed a classic sense of style that nods to timeless vintage clothing. Wearing ‘60s mod shifts, tea-length skirts, and a punchy red lip, she’s adopted some of the fashion on Mad Men as her own. Whether it’s a purple bell-sleeved Jonathan Simkhai cocktail dress (shown above), or a stunning Oscar de la Renta runaway-bride look (she paired a tulle bridal dress with a leather jacket), Moss has curated a sophisticated style that mixes both old and new. See her best red-carpet looks from Mad Men to now in the slideshow ahead.