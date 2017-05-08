Photo: David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Malia Obama was spotted last night at Lollapalooza, the Chicago summer music festival where she’s been known to have a really good time. (At last year’s festival, a photo of her smoking something popped up, along with a video of her twerking.) This year’s festival features Lorde, the Killers, Arcade Fire, and Chance the Rapper.

During the Killers’ set last night, a TMZ video captured the elder Obama daughter trying out what appears to be a new dance move. She can be seen writhing on the floor, head-banging, and pounding her fist on the ground with such exuberance, it’s as if she is screaming: “Can I please move out of my parents’ house now?”

Malia has taken a gap year between high school and college, and is frequently spotted around New York City at parties and clubs, like Up & Down in the West Village, the Black Lodge in Soho, and Happy Ending on the Lower East Side.

She heads to Harvard this fall.