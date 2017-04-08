This morning, we all awoke into a new world — a world in which a man was being celebrated for finding his wife attractive. “Husband Instagram Note to His ‘Curvy’ Wife Is Going Viral for an Amazing Reason,” Brides wrote. “Husband’s Love Note to His ‘Curvy’ Wife Should Be Required Reading,” proclaimed the Huffington Post. “Are You Kidding Me With This Big Dummy,” screamed everybody on Twitter.
The woke husband/dummy in question was Robbie Tripp, who describes himself in his Instagram bio as “TEDx Speaker Husband to a curvy goddess.” In case you didn’t catch that he’s husband to a curvy goddess, you might check out the caption of one of his latest Instagram posts, featuring a photo of Tripp and said “curvy” wife on a beach. The “curvy” wife has a name — it’s Sarah — but to find that you’ve got to scroll through to the end of a lengthy paragraph about Tripp’s struggles with being “teased” for being into to “girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat.’” Brave stuff.
The post goes on to explain what a “real woman” looks like — “not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character … she has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty” – and letting all the real women out there know that there is a guy just waiting to “celebrate” them, probably with a self-congratulatory Instagram post. Because the internet is just woke enough to understand beauty standards but not quite woke enough to ignore men who talk too much about them, Tripp’s viral Instagram became — for a while at least — fodder for breathless, inspirational coverage. Folks online were, understandably less than inspired.
In Robbie’s defense, Sarah, based on her own Instagram post, seems totally fine with her husband’s post and language.
Comments