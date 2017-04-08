Photo: Robbie Tripp/Instagram

This morning, we all awoke into a new world — a world in which a man was being celebrated for finding his wife attractive. “Husband Instagram Note to His ‘Curvy’ Wife Is Going Viral for an Amazing Reason,” Brides wrote. “Husband’s Love Note to His ‘Curvy’ Wife Should Be Required Reading,” proclaimed the Huffington Post. “Are You Kidding Me With This Big Dummy,” screamed everybody on Twitter.

The woke husband/dummy in question was Robbie Tripp, who describes himself in his Instagram bio as “TEDx Speaker Husband to a curvy goddess.” In case you didn’t catch that he’s husband to a curvy goddess, you might check out the caption of one of his latest Instagram posts, featuring a photo of Tripp and said “curvy” wife on a beach. The “curvy” wife has a name — it’s Sarah — but to find that you’ve got to scroll through to the end of a lengthy paragraph about Tripp’s struggles with being “teased” for being into to “girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat.’” Brave stuff.

The post goes on to explain what a “real woman” looks like — “not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character … she has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty” – and letting all the real women out there know that there is a guy just waiting to “celebrate” them, probably with a self-congratulatory Instagram post. Because the internet is just woke enough to understand beauty standards but not quite woke enough to ignore men who talk too much about them, Tripp’s viral Instagram became — for a while at least — fodder for breathless, inspirational coverage. Folks online were, understandably less than inspired.

strong contender for least fave type of male feminist is "man who thinks liking a curvy woman is revolutionary" pic.twitter.com/BzDhhiSHNA — Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) August 3, 2017

it's been like three hours and i still want to physically fight "i luv my curvy wife and her cellulite" instagram dude — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 4, 2017

*excited whispers* "He doesn't hate his curvy wife. What a progressive hero!" — Collude Me Maybe (@TheOtherJeff) August 4, 2017

Why My Curvy Wife Very Recently Filed For Divorce — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) August 4, 2017

So that Instagram guy is a hero for loving his curvy wife? Folks, if they met my ex-wife they'd give me the Congressional Medal of Honor — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 4, 2017

I'm in awe of Curvy Wife Guy for having the courage to admit that he married a perfectly normal woman. May that we all have such fortitude. — Burg (@BurgerVonStadt) August 4, 2017

i love my idiot husband. idc what society says i LIKE how dumb he is. i love his very smooth brain. i love his hair he tried to cut himself pic.twitter.com/2Gw1OqytPX — TORMBNLAI PCKALESK (@Tormny_Pickeals) August 4, 2017

"Julie, when do you think your work will be done?"



When men stop getting jerked off for their "bravery" in marrying thick women. — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) August 4, 2017

"SHE FILLS OUT EVERY INCH OF HER JEANS" listen, Tripp keeps reminding her how "curvy" she is so that she won't leave his mediocre lookin ass https://t.co/AS4gZewGoR — priya (@priya_ebooks) August 4, 2017

Has curvy wife written a blog post about why she's a martyr for marrying her gawky narcissist husband yet? — Colette Browne (@colettebrowne) August 4, 2017

People Are Applauding This Man For Celebrating His Friend's Curves pic.twitter.com/ULp7FBv5cD — sean. (@SeanMcElwee) August 4, 2017

In Robbie’s defense, Sarah, based on her own Instagram post, seems totally fine with her husband’s post and language. Which is good for him. But for every other dude, and non-dude, out there reading this, please don’t think for a second that this is an okay thing to do. Your wife, based on the fact that you two got, uh, married, probably already knows you’re into her. Skip the Instagram.