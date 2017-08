The Latest on the Cut

27 mins ago

‘Out of Control’ Kennedy Daughter Reportedly Yelled at Cops After Arrest

She told an officer, “I went to Brown and I’m a teacher, sweetheart!”

5:30 p.m.

A Hyperreal Look Into the Eyes of Fashion Models

Artist Harding Meyer subverts Renaissance-style portraiture with dreamy distortions.

5:20 p.m.

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Says He Can Have Ivanka ‘Out by End of Year’

According to reports, the editor thought he was emailing with Steve Bannon.

5:06 p.m.

15 Designer Finds From the Outnet’s Crazy End-of-Season Sale

Right on time for a wardrobe refresh.

5:06 p.m.

Did Chris Hemsworth Photoshop a Pic to Remove Anthony Hopkins’s Sweat Stains?

If so, please adjust your Hollywood Chris rankings accordingly.

4:32 p.m.

Princess Diana’s Secret Tapes and Her Celebrity Savvy

Twenty years after her death, new documentaries show how she learned to control her narrative.

3:45 p.m.

Mariah Carey Went Bowling in High Heels

She didn’t want to ruin her pedicure.

3:30 p.m.

Ariel Levy on the Book That Changed Her

Forty-one False Starts by Janet Malcolm.

3:04 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Retrial Delayed Until 2018

The retrial has been postponed from November 6 to sometime next spring.

2:14 p.m.

Carly Rae Jepsen on Her Relationship With Fame — and That New Album

“The ultimate thing for me is caring about leaving something good after I die.”

2:09 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Is Making Lipstick With M.A.C Cosmetics

Nicki nudes.

1:30 p.m.

Barbara Lee Knows What It Takes to Fight Power

The congresswoman opens up about how she stays focused, even when it feels like she can’t win.

1:05 p.m.

YouTuber Jenn Im Launches Her First Fashion and Lifestyle Brand

And it’s all under $80.

12:44 p.m.

Why Miranda Kerr Tucks a Crystal Into Her Bra

“I believe they have a little magic.”

12:32 p.m.

Daughters of the Confederacy Feel ‘Very Hurt’ by Calls to Remove Statues

This sounds very difficult for them.

12:04 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Co-worker Has Night Terrors & We’re Sharing a Hotel Room!

Try the “of course” trick.

12:00 p.m.

20 Things You Need for a Beautiful, Organized Desk

Back-to-school shopping for adults.

12:00 p.m.

Feminist or Not?

Feminism. What is it? Who is it? Why is it? How is it? We took to the streets to answer these questions and more.

11:49 a.m.

German Police Just Seized 5,000 Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills

The hottest new club drug is … Trump ecstasy.

11:43 a.m.

Here’s Where You Can Buy Beyoncé’s $179 Dress

We suggest you act fast.