A Boxy Blazer Makes You Look Cool

In the final scene of Working Girl, Melanie Griffith’s character sits triumphantly at her new job wearing a black blouse tucked under an oversize, menswear-inspired blazer. If you ignore the hair, she could have walked right off the runway at Balenciaga or Calvin Klein 205W39NYC this year. Eighties-style tailoring has made a big comeback, which seems only fitting given that it’s a strange, sometimes tumultuous time for working women.

The new version of the power-suit jacket isn’t too far off from its decades-old predecessor: The shoulders are still boxy and the fit is slouchy. But this time around, you can mold it to your needs. Wear it with a T-shirt, slim jeans, and kitten heels and it has a creative vibe. Throw it over trousers and a blouse and it turns more conservative. Whether you spend $50 or $500, it’s a shortcut to feeling like the boss at the end of the movie. Scroll to shop our favorites.

The Cozy Bargain Buy

Mixed with a thicker recycled wool, it has a bit more heft than your standard suit blazer. Buy H&M wool-blend blazer $50, H&M

The Runway Dupe

For that Calvin Klein 205W39NYC look without the four-figure price tag. Buy Mango Prince of Wales blazer $120, Spring

The Corporate-Friendly One

With its fitted cut, it’s classic enough to be thrown over a white shirt for the office or a T-shirt for the weekend. Buy J.Crew Regent Houndstooth Plaid Blazer $258, Nordstrom

The Trendy One

If that Mango blazer happens to sell out, Balenciaga by way of Zara is a good second choice. Buy Zara Checked Blazer $70, Zara

The Slouchy, Comfy One

Take a cue from how it’s styled and wear it over a sweater and wide leg pants. Buy Masscob single-breasted herringbone blazer $372, MATCHESFASHION

If You Idolize Emmanuelle Alt

Wear it with jeans, pointy black boots and a silk Equipment blouse to properly channel the Vogue Paris editor. Buy Étoile Isabel Marant’s Ice blazer $490, Net-a-Porter

When You Want to be a Proper British Gent

Should you want to go the full Saville Row route, there are matching pants. Buy Maje checked stretch-felt blazer $520, Net-a-Porter

The Cool-Girl Investment

Rachel Comey’s fans love her off-kilter details, like the arm slashes and boxy shoulders here. Buy Rachel Comey Rupture Double-Breasted Blazer $655, La Garçonne

