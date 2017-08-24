Outdoor Voices Announces a Very High-Profile New Chairman

Photo: Larry Busacca / Staff/2015 Getty Images

Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler will be the chairman of the board for Outdoor Voices, the cult athleisure brand announced on Thursday morning.

The four-year-old label has gotten people to accept pale yellow and skorts en masse and is set to quadruple growth this year, according to Business of Fashion. Drexler, who also still chairman of J. Crew, recently led a funding round for Outdoor Voices that raised $9 million.

Now the only question is — will he install a P.A. system for Outdoor Voices too?