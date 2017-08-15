Mindy Kaling Speaks Out About Her Pregnancy for the First Time

Photo: Courtesy of NBC

Until now, Mindy Kaling’s pregnancy had only been confirmed to the press through unnamed “sources” and, well, Oprah. But in a new interview with Today, the writer and actress spoke out about her surprise pregnancy for the first time, and revealed that she’s “really excited” to become a mom.

In a newly released clip of the interview, which is set to air on Today on Sunday, September 10, Willie Geist asks Kaling how she feels about the prospect of motherhood. “Really excited,” Kaling replies. “It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

The Mindy Project creator also talks about her close relationship with her late mother, who she says was “incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did.” Kaling adds that if she could give her child the same support and open-mindedness that her mother gave her, she would be “so happy.”

The A Wrinkle in Time star also jokes about finally being able to critique other parents now that she’s about to have a kid of her own. “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent,” she says, “so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child.”