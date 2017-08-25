Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/2017 Getty Images

Miu Miu, the younger sister of Prada, have removed at least three pieces from their pre-fall collection bearing yellow star patches. Social media backlash compared them to badges Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

The Miu Miu dresses, jackets, and skirts bore five-pointed stars with “John” embroidered in the center. The yellow badge used during the holocaust was a six-pointed Star of David with “Jude” (German for “Jew”) in the center.

A blogger, Jewish Chick, posted a photo to Facebook of the plaid dress in a Canadian store. Within two days, Miu Miu’s Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications reached out to her to say, “it was not Miu Miu’s intent in any way to make any political or religious statement.”

Update August 22nd 1:30pm EST: 👏🏻SUCCESS 👏🏻 Preia Narenda, the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications at... Posted by Jewish Chick on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Let’s just agree that any clothes with Nazi imagery should, um, not be made.