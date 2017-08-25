Miu Miu, the younger sister of Prada, have removed at least three pieces from their pre-fall collection bearing yellow star patches. Social media backlash compared them to badges Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.
The Miu Miu dresses, jackets, and skirts bore five-pointed stars with “John” embroidered in the center. The yellow badge used during the holocaust was a six-pointed Star of David with “Jude” (German for “Jew”) in the center.
A blogger, Jewish Chick, posted a photo to Facebook of the plaid dress in a Canadian store. Within two days, Miu Miu’s Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications reached out to her to say, “it was not Miu Miu’s intent in any way to make any political or religious statement.”
Let’s just agree that any clothes with Nazi imagery should, um, not be made.
