See All the Red-Carpet Looks From the 2017 MTV VMAs

Katy Perry is hosting tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, California, where plenty of drama is expected: Will Miley Cyrus be on her best behavior? Will the debut of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video decisively prove that it’s not just a copy of Beyoncé’s’ “Formation”? Performers include Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, the Weeknd, and Fifth Harmony. Other things to look out for: MTV combined gender-specific categories into one Artist of the Year award and launched a new Best Fight Against the System award.

On the red carpet, the music industry will gather in their finest gowns and tuxedos, none of which (we presume) will top Blue Ivy’s $11,000 dress from last year. See all the looks in the slideshow ahead, updated live throughout the night.