North West Does Not Like Saint and No, It’s Not a Phase

Photo: Raymond Hall/Getty Images

North West, daughter of Kim and Kanye and precocious interviewee, apparently does not like her younger brother Saint, and has mastered the art of “no boys allowed.”

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest this morning, Kim revealed that North will exclude her younger brother from tea parties and get jealous when Saint has his mother’s attention.

“I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase; she does not like her brother,” Kim said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “It’s so hard for me. I thought it was like, okay, a couple months, you know, she’s just warming up to it, she gets so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, just the phase isn’t going away.”