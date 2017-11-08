Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

On Friday, the chairman of Fulton County, Georgia, John Eaves, announced plans to call for a criminal investigation into R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult. A July BuzzFeed report accused the singer of holding at least six women against their will in Georgia and Illinois, though earlier police welfare checks at Kelly’s residences in both states produced no charges. (The women are said to be of legal consenting age and one told police she was “fine and did not want to be bothered.”) However, Eaves says new evidence has been uncovered by local law enforcement that he says should warrant a criminal investigation by the county. “A detailed local investigation by the John Creek Police Department has provided key information that we believe is enough evidence that gives the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations,” Eaves said in a statement. As for what that evidence entails, Eaves said he plans to give more details Monday.