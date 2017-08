The Latest on the Cut

19 mins ago

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Went to an Ed Sheeran Concert Together

Are the exes back together?

27 mins ago

Oh Good, AirDropping Dick Pics to Strangers on the Subway Is a Thing Now

The wonders of technology.

1:20 p.m.

Father of White Nationalist Denounces His Son After Charlottesville Rally

“We have been silent up until now, but now we see that this was a mistake.”

1:09 p.m.

Turns Out It’s Probably Fine If You Only Exercise on the Weekend

Good news for those of us who spend most of the workweek slumped in a chair.

12:31 p.m.

A Fashion Photographer Makes the Case for a Fall Trip to Oregon

Moody photos of West Coast forests and beaches.

12:18 p.m.

13 Women on What Sleep Training Feels Like

“Sleep training is one of those things that sounds great in the parenting books you read before giving birth.”

12:18 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren Says the System Is Rigged Against Women and People of Color

In a speech urging Democrats not to give up on their radical progressivism, Warren spoke directly to marginalized groups.

11:25 a.m.

Cara Delevingne Demonstrates How to Wear a Homage Tee of Yourself

Step One: Pair with a quirky headpiece.

11:24 a.m.

We Curated the Sale Bin of Hypercurated Site Of a Kind

Including brands like Loup, Fort Standard, and Atelier Delphine.

11:21 a.m.

Helen Mirren Doesn’t Like the Phrase ‘Anti-Aging’ Either

She’s on the September cover of Allure.

11:16 a.m.

Yankees Fans Engage in Extremely NSFW Activity on the Subway (It’s Sex)

It truly is the Summer of Hell.

10:58 a.m.

Gilly Needs to Tell Sam to Shut Up on Game of Thrones

On last night’s Game of Thrones, Sam interrupted Gilly in the middle of one of the show’s most important revelations.

10:39 a.m.

Activist Symone Sanders Told to ‘Shut Up’ While Discussing White Supremacy

Republican politician Ken Cuccinelli tried to shout Sanders down while discussing the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

10:31 a.m.

1 in 5 Americans Says They Work in a Hostile or Threatening Environment

A new study confirms what many of us already know.

10:10 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Producer Claims He Knew Nothing Would Come of Allegations

Martin Hilton says he expects the show to return for another season.

9:53 a.m.

Is This the End of Crocs?

Quick, someone check on Mario Batali.

9:02 a.m.

Tiki Brand Does Not Condone the Use of Its Torches by White Supremacists

“We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way.”

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of August 14

This week is the valley between the lunar and the solar eclipse.

7:45 a.m.

Justin Bieber Got Rejected After DM’ing a Gym

If you want to get the girl, probably don’t message her employer.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Sweet Melancholy Captured in the Swedish Countryside

Photographer Isabella Ståhl returned home to shoot dreamy landscapes in northern Sweden.