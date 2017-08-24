Mysticism and Fall Fashion Collide in the Mojave Desert

Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.

As America’s driest state, Nevada is a utopia of extremes. Much of its area is engulfed by the Great Basin Desert to the north and the Mojave Desert to the south, making for miles of rugged terrain and breathtaking landscapes. Photographer Jim Mangan took a three-day road trip through the region for the Cut’s “Out of the Box” series. With help from stylist Turner, he and a cast of models brought a box of the season’s most colorful prints with them, stopping to stage fashion shoots along the way.

Ghost towns that were abandoned after Nevada’s gold rush appeared throughout their trip, standing like lonely spirits in a vast vacuum of mountains and brick-red canyons. “What inspires me about this area is its inscrutable natural layers and how the human footprint overlaps with it,” he says. “My goal was to capture the models and the clothing as additional pieces overlapping the strange, beautiful, and destructive interaction we have with nature.” Scroll below to see his full portfolio.

Givenchy printed skirt, $1,795; printed shirt, $1,500; printed jersey jacket, $3,900, all available at 747 Madison Ave.; (212) 650-0180. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Bottega Veneta jacquard coat, $2,480 at Bottega Veneta. Dries Van Noten shirt, $290 at Barneys New York. Dior trousers, price upon request at 17 E. 57th St.; (212) 931-2951. Louis Vuitton chelsea boots, price upon request at 1. E. 57th St.; (212) 758-8877. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Gucci poppy printed jacket,$3,400 at Gucci. Homme Plissé Issey Miyake stripe pants, $555 at 119 Hudson St.; (212) 226-0100. Etro boots, for similar styles at Etro. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Balmain dress, price upon request at 100 Wooster St.; (212) 966-4200. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Gucci embellished dress $5,980 at 725 5th Ave.; (212) 826-2600. Gucci silk scarf shirt, for similar styles at Gucci. Tory Burch platform sandals, $598 at Tory Burch. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Bottega Veneta jacquard coat, $2,480 at Bottega Veneta. Dries Van Noten shirt, $290 at Barneys New York. Photo: Scan By The Icon
MM6 Maison Margiela poplin tunic, $495 at Net-a-Porter. Falke tights, for similar styles at Saks Fifth Avenue. Versace platform boots, $1,275 at Versace. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
On Abby: Balmain dress, price upon request at 100 Wooster St.; (212) 966-4200. Hermès silk twill scarf, $780 at Hermès. Model’s own boots. On Yoeil: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake coat, $780 at 119 Hudson St.; (212) 226-0100. Coach 1941 gingham trousers, $395 at Coach. Prada shoes, price upon request at 575 Broadway; (212) 334-8888. Falke socks, for similar styles at Saks Fifth Avenue. Vintage scarf and hat. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Hermès coat, $6,750; knitted sweater, $2,275; pullover scarf, $1,450; knitted skirt, $1,175; boots, $2,550, all available at 690 Madison Ave.; (212) 308-3585. Fendi silk scarf, $400 at Fendi. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Fendi short sleeved sweater, $750 at Fendi. Coach 1941 gingham trousers, $395 at Coach. Prada shoes, price upon request at 575 Broadway; (212) 334-8888. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner./Scan By The Icon
Tory Burch dress, $998 at Tory Burch. Etro scarf, $610 at Etro. Model’s own boots. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Dior trousers, price upon request at 17 E. 57th St.; (212) 931-2951. Louis Vuitton chelsea boots, price upon request at 1. E. 57th St.; (212) 758-8877. Falke socks, for similar styles at Saks Fifth Avenue. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.
Acne Studios stripe tunic, $800 at Acne Studios. Etro scarf, for similar styles at Etro. Model’s own boots. Photo: Jim Mangan. Styled by Turner.

Photos by Jim Mangan, styled by Turner.
Models: Yoeil William, Abrielle Stedman, Sesen Debesai, and Evan Borja. Photography Assistant: Whiteny Knecht. Fashion Assistant: Nikki Patrlja. 

