Paul Ryan Made a Hypebeast Video About the Border Wall

Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Speaker Paul Ryan

Last Thursday, the House of Representatives approved a nearly $790 billion spending package that included $1.57 billion President Trump had requested to fund a “beautiful” wall along the Mexican border. The vote was seen as a victory following the House’s five-week recess, but as the New York Times notes, the legislation isn’t likely to make it past the Senate.

Of course, that was before House Speaker Paul Ryan released a video called “The Wall: Let’s Get It Done.” In it, Ryan — clad in cool-dad jeans and sunglasses — climbs into a helicopter and flies down to Texas to ride horses with U.S. Border Patrol agents. The whole thing is set to EDM music and includes flashy colored overlays with fun statistics like “1,954 miles along America’s southern border.”

How can the Senate possibly say no?