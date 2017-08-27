Pharrell Williams Releases a Tennis Collection with Adidas

Photo: Courtesy of Adidas

Over the next three weeks, tennis pros and fans from around the will descend on Flushing’s Arthur Ashe stadium for the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Championships. And just in time for the annual festivities, musician Pharrell Williams has teamed up with Adidas Originals to release a tennis collection inspired by the personal style of 70’s era tennis superstars like John McEnroe, and Bjorn Borg.

The collection puts a modern spin on preppy tennis style with colorful cable knits, skorts, dresses, footwear and lots of headbands. Tennis stars Angelique Kerber of Germany and Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain, will be wearing the line this week at the U.S. Open. And in the meantime, Muguruza offers fans a demo on her serve, here – while modeling the new line.

Photo: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Originals Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams PW W Dress, $400 at Adidas

Adidas Originals Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams Adizero Ubersonic 3.0 Pharrell Williams Shoes, $150 at Adidas

Photo: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Originals Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams, Vintage Team Bag, $300, at Adidas