View Slideshow Photo: Björn Abelin

The photography exhibit “Björn Abelin: Backdrop,” opening August 25 at the Sven-Harrys konstmuseum in Stockholm, is a hallucinatory, dazzling insider’s portrait of the world of dance. Swedish photographer Björn Abelin takes viewers backstage with the Royal Swedish Ballet, one of the world’s oldest dance companies, for an intimate look at ballerinas in their element — in tulle costumes, they resemble contemporary Degas subjects, floating behind the scenes. Drenched in sweat, they calmly anticipate the rise of the curtain. See photos from the exhibit in the slideshow ahead.

“Björn Abelin: Backdrop” is on view at Sven-Harrys konstmuseum in Stockholm from August 25 through October 22.