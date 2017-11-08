See the Most Colorful Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Copenhagen is known as one of the happiest cities in the world — despite the reputation that Danes only wear black. This week, Copenhagen Fashion Week inspired the opposite: People wore lots of color on the streets.

Photographer Nabile Quenum saw bright-red cross-body bags (and a great orange Balenciaga mini bag), fuchsia sock-heels, and lavender sweaters peeking through unbuttoned khaki dusters. The beauty looks were just as colorful: jewel-tone eye shadow, rosy lips, and sparkling eyebrows.

Hygge, the trendy Danish word for coziness, was apparent in some casual outfits, like oversize dress-shirts and athletic shoes you’d find in your dad’s closet. Click ahead to see how Danes do Copenhagen Fashion Week off the runway.