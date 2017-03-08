Police Departments Say They’ll Welcome Transgender Troops

Photo: Icon Sports Wire/Corbis via Getty Images

Following the president’s announcement on Twitter that transgender soldiers will be barred from serving in the U.S. military “in any capacity,” police departments across the country have made it known that they’d happily accept trans recruits.

“If you are dismissed from our military because of who you are,” said Chris Seelbach, a Cincinnati city councilman, at a rally after Trump’s announcement, “know that you are welcome in the city of Cincinnati and our police department.”

Other cities such as Austin, Texas; Houston, Texas; and Aurora, Colorado, are following suit, the New York Times reports. And Austin mayor Steve Adler posted his own series of tweets addressing the issue:

If you're qualified to keep our country safe you're qualified to keep Austin safe. Transgender Americans are welcome on our police force. 1/ — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017

Austin is the safest big city in Texas partly because we know our differences make us a stronger community. 2/ — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017

If you get kicked out of the service because you're transgender, please apply to join our police force. https://t.co/QoO4xWmYk9 3/ — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017

Art Acevedo, the chief of the Houston Police Department, weighed in too, and so did Aurora’s police chief:

To our Tran cmty,if US Military wont take U, @AuroraPD will! We need Ofcrs,Dispatchers,CSI,Admin,etc. See @JoinTheAPD @ Aurora Pride on 8/5. — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) July 27, 2017

Before he was head of police in Houston, Acevedo was in charge of Austin’s police department while one of its officers transitioned. “His appearance might have changed on the outside, but on the inside, he was the same ethical, committed, hardworking, respected police officer as his entire career,” Acevedo said. “He continues to serve with distinction and honor.”

For now, it’s still unclear whether any sort of ban on trans soldiers will actually take effect — GOP lawmakers have spoken out against it, and perhaps more importantly, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff wrote in a memo that “there will be no modifications to the current policy until the President’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance.” And for now, the president seems to have other things on his plate.