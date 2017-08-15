The Latest on the Cut

5:16 p.m.

Another Woman Claims She Was Sexually Victimized by Roman Polanski As a Teenager

The woman says she was 16 when the assault occurred.

4:54 p.m.

These Lingerie Bags Have Saved Me From Hours of Hand-washing Delicates

They cost $8 and have paid for themselves several times over.

4:14 p.m.

When Betrayal in a Dream Leads to Real-Life Conflict

Just because it didn’t actually happen doesn’t mean it didn’t sting.

3:13 p.m.

The Grand Feminist Legacy of Orphan Black

It was an imperfect, astounding series.

2:49 p.m.

You Can Preorder Selena Gomez’s Coach Collaboration Today

Prices range from $50 for a key chain to $395 for her signature bag.

2:49 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Encouraging Her Fans to Out White Supremacists

The actress wants her followers to help ID the marchers from Charlottesville’s “Unite the Right” rally.

2:42 p.m.

Emerging Fashion Icon Céline Dion Has a New Line of Nordstrom Handbags

The Céline Dionaissance continues.

2:37 p.m.

It Was Only a Matter of Time Before JNCO Jeans Got the High-Fashion Treatment

It was only a matter of time.

2:19 p.m.

Missing Woman Survived on Berries and Muddy Water for More Than 3 Weeks

Lisa Theris, 25, was found naked on a rural Alabama highway.

2:19 p.m.

Everlane’s Super-Popular Day Heels Are Back in Stock

And they come in new fall-friendly colors.

1:32 p.m.

Planned Parenthood President: Democrats Wrong to Compromise on Abortion

“It’s a shocking sort of misunderstanding of where the country is.”

1:16 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Heat for Asking Fans to Forgive a Noted Racist

Because forgiving racists definitely works.

1:04 p.m.

Watch Dakota Johnson Swim in Gucci and Pink Peonies

Her campaign video for Gucci Bloom, also starring Petra Collins and Hari Nef, is out.

12:47 p.m.

Netflix Is Making the Ali Wong–Randall Park Rom-Com of Our Dreams

The film follows two childhood friends who end up in “vastly different socioeconomic situations.”

12:46 p.m.

What You Need to Know About the Mysterious Case of Missing Journalist Kim Wall

Wall vanished from Danish inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine while she was working on a story about him. He’s since been charged with manslaughter.

12:10 p.m.

How I Get It Done: Chloe Lonsdale, Founder of M.i.h Jeans

The denim expert lives in the country, works in the city, and has four kids under the age of 7.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: I Hate My New Employee!

You’re treating this as a less serious problem than it is.

11:56 a.m.

Why Are You Watching This?

Bachelor in Paradise gives viewers “summer fun” at the expense of a young woman.

11:45 a.m.

Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Why She Will Never Marry Stedman Graham

“We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.”

11:36 a.m.

Men Who Eat More Vegetables Smell Sexier to Women

It’s scientifically proven.