You Can Preorder Selena Gomez’s Coach Collaboration Today

Earlier this month we got a preview of Selena Gomez’s new project with Coach. As the current face of the brand, Gomez isn’t just featured in the ads — she also worked on a capsule collection with creative director Stuart Vevers. The handbags, wristlets, and more all feature little nods to Gomez’s influence with the singer’s signature imprinted in gold on every piece, while dangling bag charms have the words “Love Yourself First.” With prices that range from $50 for the aforementioned heart- or star-shaped bag charms (they easily double as key chains) to $395 for the big, work-friendly tote, Gomez has a little something for all of her Selenators. As of this week you can preorder the collection, though the actual items won’t ship out until September 1. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach
Buy
Coach x Selena Gomez Selena Grace Bag $395, Coach
Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach
Buy
Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach
Buy
Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach
Buy
Coach x Selena Gomez Selena Mini Skinny ID Case $55, Coach
Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach
Buy
Selena Gomez x Coach Selena 19 Wristlet $150, Coach
Buy
Buy
Selena Gomez x Coach Selena Star Bag Charm $50, Coach

