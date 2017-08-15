You Can Preorder Selena Gomez’s Coach Collaboration Today

Earlier this month we got a preview of Selena Gomez’s new project with Coach. As the current face of the brand, Gomez isn’t just featured in the ads — she also worked on a capsule collection with creative director Stuart Vevers. The handbags, wristlets, and more all feature little nods to Gomez’s influence with the singer’s signature imprinted in gold on every piece, while dangling bag charms have the words “Love Yourself First.” With prices that range from $50 for the aforementioned heart- or star-shaped bag charms (they easily double as key chains) to $395 for the big, work-friendly tote, Gomez has a little something for all of her Selenators. As of this week you can preorder the collection, though the actual items won’t ship out until September 1. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments