20 Things You Need for a Beautiful, Organized Desk

You spend countless hours at your desk, and yet it’s probably a wasteland of stacked paper, dusty staplers, and empty water bottles. It’s easy to forget about organizing your work space when you’re drowning in a flood of emails, but getting your life together will make you look more professional and help you get things done faster.

And there’s really no better time to organize your work space than now. Remember back when you were a kid and August was the time to get crisp new notebooks and fresh pens for school? This is the grown-up version. Use the list below as a guide to sprucing up your cubicle before September rolls around and that tsunami of email doubles.

The 2018 Planner You Can Use Now

Want to get something done? It’s more likely to happen if you write it down. Buy Hadron Epoch 2018 Planner $36, Spring

The Pen You Should Buy in Multiples

No ballpoint style will write as nicely as an ultrafine gel pen. Buy Muji Gel Ink Ball Point Pen 0.38MM $2, Muji

A Stylish Way to Organize Piles of Paper

Sure, you could get standard black binder clips for less money, but these look so much more polished. Buy Kikkerland Gold Wire Clips $6, Amazon

A Hack for Hanging Photos

Is there anything sadder than a cubicle covered in fabric so thin it won’t hold up photos? These pearl corsage pins will keep your pictures in place and look good doing it. Buy Smithers Oasis Lomey Teardrop White Corsage Pins $9, Amazon

A Handsome Magnetic Paper-Clip Holder

With a marble magentic top and gold paper clips, this is far nicer than the corporate-branded ones you’d find at a job fair. Buy Marble Paper Clip Holder $10, Amazon

An Arty Post-it Set

Anything Mondrian-inspired will help make reminders more pleasant. Buy Golden Ratio Sticky Notes $12, Spring

An Elegant Paper Sorter

If you’re going to clip those piles of paper, you might as well arrange them in a matching file sorter. Buy Savoy Letter Sorter $18, Anthropologie

A Pretty Pen Cup

All those Muji pens need a home somewhere. Buy Sutton Pencil Cup $14, Anthropologie

A Grown-Up Alternative to Your Water Bottle

Save the metal thermos for the gym. Buy Style Setter Soho 2 Piece Water Set $14, Amazon

A Minimalist Stapler

If you have a desk filled with flashy gold accents, a plain white stapler will balance things out. Buy Craft Design Technology Stapler $17, Need Supply

A Cozy Desk Lamp

Because fluorescent lighting is slowly draining your soul. Buy CO-Z Metal Desk Lamp with Marble Base $70, Amazon

Sleek White Headphones

With over 3,000 positive ratings, these inexpensive headphones will let you drown out extraneous sound. Buy AmazonBasics Lightweight On-Ear Headphones $15, Amazon

Soothing Cubicle Art

Not quite as good as a beach vacation, but close.

Original Price: From $17 Buy Sea Art Print From $14 (20 percent off) , Society6

Cheerful Highlighters

These also serve as a handy way to make desk art on particularly stressful days. Buy Poketo Double Tip Pens Set $18, Anthropologie

Durable, Attractive Scissors

They’re hefty, sharp, and still nice-looking enough to hang out in your pen cup. Buy Rose-Handled Scissors $20, Anthropologie

Résumé-Friendly Folders

Even in our digital world, the analog paper résumé is still standard, so make sure yours remains nice and crisp. Buy Appointed Document Folder $30 for package of four , Need Supply

The Power Notebook

Our friends at the Strategist agree — nothing is more glamorous to whip out in a meeting than a Smythson notebook. Buy Smythson Panama Inspirations and Ideas Textured-Leather Notebook $75, Net-a-Porter

A Safe Place for Your Receipts

Now the only question is when you’ll get around to filing those expenses. Buy Delfonics A4 Large Size Vertical Case $9, Need Supply

A Desk Blanket

Because the scourge of aggressive air-conditioning isn’t just limited to the summer months.

Original Price: $48 Buy Kolby Brushed Scarf Blanket Sale Price: $15 (69 percent off) , Need Supply

A Better Way to Hide Your Junk Piles

It’s not clutter if it’s artfully arranged on a big tray, right? Buy Sloane Stationery Desk Tray $79, Spring

