Everything You Need for a Perfectly Organized Wardrobe

Before you stock up on the perfect velvet platforms, leather jackets, and fancy silk robes for fall, you might want to get a handle on the rest of your wardrobe. That doesn’t mean purging your clothes en masse — instead, give them room to breathe with pretty gold baskets, stackable drawers, and elegant racks.

Because we’re not all as organizationally gifted as Marie Kondo’s 2-year-old, we’ve put together a list to help you overhaul your closet. Your delicate fabrics (and your morning routine) will be better for it.

The Best Hangers

Even your most slippery clothes won’t fall off these velvet-covered hangers. Buy AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers, 50-Pack, Black $18, Amazon

When in Doubt, Stack

Tiered hangers will keep your skirts and pants neatly arranged without taking up a ton of room. Buy 4 Tier Trouser/Skirt Hanger $18 for pack of three , Amazon

A Breathable Box for Your Sweaters

Have a free space under the bed or below your hanging clothes? Use a breathable organization box for bulkier items like sweaters or sweatshirts. Buy SUNKY Sweater Organizer Box $18, Amazon

The Perennial Japanese Favorite

If you prefer something see-through and more solid, you can’t go wrong with these plastic Muji drawers, which are also on sale.

Original Price: $25.50 Buy Muji Large Closet Drawer Sale price: $22 (15 percent off) , Muji

If You're Really Short on Space

These bags will attach to any vacuum, letting you compress big items like sweaters, coats, or duvets into shrunken plastic packets. Buy Space Saver Premium JUMBO Vacuum Storage Bags $26, Amazon

Protect the Important Stuff

For anything particularly delicate or fancy, use these bags as a dust barrier. Buy Home Zone — 8 Piece Multi Pack of Breathable Garment Bags $24, Amazon

Hang Up Your Scarves

Are your scarves and belts in some random tangle or precariously looped through a hanger? Use this instead. Buy DecoBros Supreme Scarf Organizer $10, Amazon

Structure Your Underwear Drawer

These spring-loaded organizers will neatly divide any drawer so you can separate your socks from your tights and bras. Buy 4” Dream Drawer Organizers $16, The Container Store

Take Advantage of Your Closet Door

Hang this up and slip in your favorite shoes. Buy Whitmor OTD Shoe Bag $10, Amazon

If You Don't Have a Closet Door

Buy this rack and just embrace the fact that your collection will be on full display. Buy AmazonBasics 50-Pair Shoe Rack $40, Amazon

Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 1)

Use this for bathing suits, T-shirts, workout clothes, or anything else that won’t fit in your dresser. Buy H&M Cotton Storage Basket $25, H&M

Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 2)

Since this will show off the contents more than a solid basket, use it for towels or linens. Buy H&M Large Metal Wire Basket $25, H&M

A Better Laundry Hamper

Simple, roomy, and good-looking enough to hang out in the corner of any room. Buy H&M Jute Laundry Basket $35, H&M

No Closet? No Problem

Choose the same rolling rack found in countless magazine closets. Buy DecoBros Supreme Commercial Grade Clothing Garment Rack $55, Amazon

If You Want a Fancy Rack

This set is best if you’re good at Kondo-ing your clothes and displaying just the bare minimum. Buy Super Simple Wooden Closet Set $249, Spring

Keep Your Trinkets in a Tray

Use it to hold your everyday jewelry. Buy Rose Gold Vanity Tray $38, Anthropologie

Display Your Best Jewelry

String some delicate gold necklaces or fun earrings and pretend like you’re on the Coveteur. Buy Symmetry Jewelry Stand $38, Anthropologie

Install Hooks

If you can drill into your walls, a hook rack for your most-used bags and coats will streamline your mornings. Buy Lusso Hook Rack $68, Anthropologie

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.