Everything You Need for a Perfectly Organized Wardrobe

Before you stock up on the perfect velvet platforms, leather jackets, and fancy silk robes for fall, you might want to get a handle on the rest of your wardrobe. That doesn’t mean purging your clothes en masse — instead, give them room to breathe with pretty gold baskets, stackable drawers, and elegant racks.
Because we’re not all as organizationally gifted as Marie Kondo’s 2-year-old, we’ve put together a list to help you overhaul your closet. Your delicate fabrics (and your morning routine) will be better for it.
The Best Hangers
Even your most slippery clothes won’t fall off these velvet-covered hangers.
When in Doubt, Stack
Tiered hangers will keep your skirts and pants neatly arranged without taking up a ton of room.
A Breathable Box for Your Sweaters
Have a free space under the bed or below your hanging clothes? Use a breathable organization box for bulkier items like sweaters or sweatshirts.
The Perennial Japanese Favorite
If you prefer something see-through and more solid, you can’t go wrong with these plastic Muji drawers, which are also on sale.
Original Price: $25.50
If You're Really Short on Space
These bags will attach to any vacuum, letting you compress big items like sweaters, coats, or duvets into shrunken plastic packets.
Protect the Important Stuff
For anything particularly delicate or fancy, use these bags as a dust barrier.
Hang Up Your Scarves
Are your scarves and belts in some random tangle or precariously looped through a hanger? Use this instead.
Structure Your Underwear Drawer
These spring-loaded organizers will neatly divide any drawer so you can separate your socks from your tights and bras.
Take Advantage of Your Closet Door
Hang this up and slip in your favorite shoes.
If You Don't Have a Closet Door
Buy this rack and just embrace the fact that your collection will be on full display.
Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 1)
Use this for bathing suits, T-shirts, workout clothes, or anything else that won’t fit in your dresser.
Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 2)
Since this will show off the contents more than a solid basket, use it for towels or linens.
A Better Laundry Hamper
Simple, roomy, and good-looking enough to hang out in the corner of any room.
No Closet? No Problem
Choose the same rolling rack found in countless magazine closets.
If You Want a Fancy Rack
This set is best if you’re good at Kondo-ing your clothes and displaying just the bare minimum.
Keep Your Trinkets in a Tray
Use it to hold your everyday jewelry.
Display Your Best Jewelry
String some delicate gold necklaces or fun earrings and pretend like you’re on the Coveteur.
Install Hooks
If you can drill into your walls, a hook rack for your most-used bags and coats will streamline your mornings.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments