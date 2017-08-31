25 Famous Women on Their Favorite Snacks

Photo: Getty Images

In a Reddit AMA, Martha Stewart told the world exactly what a snack is: “[Hors d’oeuvres] are prepared foods one would serve with meals or wine. Snacks are something you get out of a bag or a box.” Her definition may not fly with everyone, but one thing is certain: For many, snacking is one of the joys of life. Celebrities have often shown their enthusiasm (see: Beyoncé’s pizza outfit or Katy Perry’s Hot Cheeto costume with a handbag).

Below, 25 women from Betty White to Zendaya discuss the sweet and savory snacks that they just can’t refuse – even if they’re dieting.

Serena Williams

“I’m the deadliest of both: savory and sweet. I love those molten lava cakes, the ones where you cut into it and the chocolate spills out. Even if it’s terrible, I can’t say no to those. The best ones are at Nobu because they serve it with green tea ice cream. Ridiculously delicious.” — Bon Appetit, September 2013

Selena Gomez

“I keep things pretty simple [backstage]. Plenty of water and pickles. [On the tour bus,] Hot Cheetos and chocolate are staples.” — Bon Appetit, May 2016

Betty White

“I should follow better eating health rules. But hot dogs and Red Vines and potato chips and French fries are my favorite foods.” — People, August 2012

Chrissy Teigen

“I LOOOOOOVE sashimi, mainly tuna sashimi. I will buy six pieces or so a day and just snack on them. Sometimes I wrap them up in my mini seaweed sheets.” — Shape

Martha Stewart

“After a long day with no dinner, sometimes I have to stop and get a hot dog. I commute to Bedford [in Westchester, NY] every day, which is an hour away, so if I’m coming home from work at 11 o’clock at night, one of my drivers will bring us to Papaya King on the Upper East Side. That’s an evil thing I do.” — Bon Appetit, May 2017

Jennifer Lawrence

“Cool Ranch Doritos are my girl. I’ve been trying to wean myself off of Cool Ranch Doritos and move on to Pirate’s Booty but it’s just not doing the trick…[And] Cheez-Its.” — Vanity Fair, November 2014

Kim Kardashian

“I love to order the Chipotle bowl, but I get it with just rice, chicken, guacamole and cheese. I have to have chips on the side, of course. Then I always get a Diet Coke from the fountain with LOTS of ice. If they don’t put enough ice in it, I die.” — People, September 2016

Katy Perry

“My comfort food is chicken nuggets, but only the boot-shaped ones.” — Us Weekly, October 2013

Zendaya

“Ice cream is my favorite snack. It isn’t [very travel friendly] but I will always find ice cream. People think I’m going to say, whole-grain, organic, gluten-free snacks but I like Funyuns — that’s what I really eat. I’m just keeping it honest. I really should eat all that good stuff but I would rather have chips. People think because I’m skinny I just don’t eat, or I have a diet, but that would be a lie. It’s just my metabolism, I’m a 19-year-old.” — The Coveteur, March 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow

“Raw almonds with raisins, or coconut water, or I’ll make a juice with kale, lemon juice, water, Vitamix and a little agave. I try to avoid barbecue potato chips. They’re my weakness.” — Self, May 2011

Shailene Woodley

Does she ever go for pizza and French fries? “Absolutely. For a long time I never did, but now I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re human.’ For me, one of my downfalls is sweet potato fries. I won’t eat them if they’re fried in canola oil just because of the genetic modification aspect of it, but if they’re made in any other way I will have my sweet potato fries.” — Bon Appetit, April 2015

Zadie Smith

“The prawn wrap from Pret. Most days. I’m not proud of it.” – Vice, July 2013

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“The treat she’s most fond of is muffins.” — Justice Sonia Sotomayor on her colleague, the New York Times, June 2016

Mariah Carey

“All I eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day.” — People, November 2016

Lena Dunham

“I love to eat baby food. A lot.” – Us Weekly, February 2016

Rihanna

On the snacks in her tour rider: “I don’t eat the Oreos that much but Golden Grahams, I haven’t eaten those in about two years. Hot Cheetos definitely happening. Regular Cheetos when I’m tired of Hot Cheetos. Crunchy always.” — Ellentube, August 2016

Nicki Minaj

“I’m obsessed with Rice Krispies Treats.” — Us Weekly, January 2014

Emma Stone

“French fries and Brussels sprouts, not necessarily at the same time.” — Vogue, October 2016

Jenna Lyons

“My favorite thing in the world is coffee ice cream, so I try to get my coffee to taste as close to coffee ice cream as I can.” — Harper’s Bazaar, February 2014

Oprah

“Here’s my theory: Anything that’s delicious without truffle is even better with it. (My trick: Start with the zest, then salt if you need it.) In my bag at this moment, you’ll find my wallet, my keys, and my truffle zest. That’s right — I don’t go anywhere without it.” — People, November 2016

Beyoncé

“I always treat myself to one meal on Sundays when I can have whatever I want. Usually it’s pizza, which is my favorite indulgence.” — Self, April 2013

Simone Biles

“Pre-workout I love drinking Core Power; it’s a recovery drink. And then a banana and peanut butter because bananas have potassium, which helps with muscle cramps. And then afterwards, I like having a good fish, like salmon, and rice and carrots.” — Women’s Health, July 2016

Rachel Bilson

“My unhealthiest is when I binge on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, because it happens. I binge. I can admit it. I’ve actually gotten better this year. It got to the point where I was eating them so much that, like, you poop red every day! You’re like, ‘OK, I don’t know what’s going through my body, but I probably should stop. There are problems.’” — Health, May 2014

Anna Kendrick

“I’d commit several murders to keep certain Taco Bell menu items in the world. But. Eating nachos while driving: risky. Eating nachos at home: soggy … I’m going to stick to my Gordita Crunch. It’s the perfect food because it’s all the textures.” — Los Angeles Magazine, November 2016

Aubrey Plaza

On her dream craft-services table: “A boatload of apples and almond butter and yogurt. Or else, like, ten pumpkin heads full of Halloween candy.” — Bon Appetit, February 2013