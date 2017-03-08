BREAKING: Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps Divorcing Tom

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for IMG Models

This post is about Tom! Specifically Tom D’Agostino, the wealthy New York businessman whom Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps married in January despite her own better judgment and the pleading advice of close friends and frenemies. The Tom who cheated on Lu at the Regency Hotel the night before their engagement party. The Tom who compared his wedding ring to a dog collar and the Tom who still seems to be interested in his ex-girlfriend “Missy” and all other living women. Tom! Guess what: Luann and Tom filed for divorce today. (Thursday, August 3, 2017, for those who had that date in their pool.)

Of course, Page Six has the exclusive. According to the gossip site, Tom and Lu filed jointly in Sag Harbor, Long Island, after just eight months of marriage. The couple wed in Palm Beach, Florida, and scenes from the ceremony appeared (briefly) on one episode of the Real Housewives of New York.

Luann confirmed the divorce on Twitter.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

The only thing left to do is pray that she may somehow get her “Countess” title back now.