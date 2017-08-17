Photo: BACKGRID

On Wednesday, Rihanna was photographed leaving a London restaurant with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel, whom she appropriately attempted to hide from the paparazzi under her umbrella.

We first learned the President of Accessorizing With Wine Glasses was dating the Saudi billionaire back in June, when pictures of the pair getting it on in a pool in Spain officially kicked off the 2017 Horny Time. And according to TMZ, the pair is still going strong, as they met up in London at the city’s “hottest restaurant,” Chiltern Firehouse.

It’s unclear whether they were under the umbrella because it was “raining more than ever” literally or just metaphorically.