Rihanna Had the Best Outfit for the Barbados Crop Over Festival

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/rihannadaily

Once again, Rihanna has reminded the world that not only is she the GOAT when it comes to fashion, she’s also still always having a way better time than the rest of us. The evidence is in new pictures and video of the Harvard Humanitarian of the Year hanging out in feathers and crystals at the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados.

Rihanna is at Barbados’ most exciting day of the year - Grand Kadooment! #CropOver A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Images of Rihanna at Crop Over — or, as she calls it, “crawpova” — began popping up all over social media on Tuesday, with the singer decked out in an elaborate carnival outfit complete with giant pink, green, and turquoise feathers, studded tights, a crystal headpiece, and a crystal bra. She topped off the look with her new turquoise hair, matching nails, and of course, a crystal garter and sneakers.

Swipe right for a video A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Sorry for spamming but I can't get enough of this look #rihanna #queenrihanna #mermaidRih A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

In videos from the event, she’s seen riding in a truck on a parade route, drinking from a to-go cup, and nonchalantly checking out her phone.

On Rihpeat #CropOva A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

#cropover2017 !!! A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Her outfit could only possibly be more perfect if she were carrying a crystal wine glass.

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT