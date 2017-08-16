Rihanna Generously Allows Us to Wear Her Best Looks, But Only on Our Socks

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

It seems Rihanna has finally solved the eternal dilemma of what to do when you’ve got nothing to wear: Just wear Rihanna. On your feet.

On Wednesday, the singer dropped Iconic Looks, her latest Fenty for Stance sock collection, which features — you guessed it — four of her most iconic looks, with two pairs in each box.

The Rihanna Music Video Box contains her look from the “Pour It Up” video, which consisted of a denim thong and bedazzled bra, as well as the outfit she wore in last year’s steamy “Work” video featuring Drake.

As for the Rihanna Award Show Box, you’ll no doubt recognize the Adam Selman Swarovski crystal “naked dress” that singer wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards. Plus, the dramatic yellow Guo Pei couture gown Rihanna wore to the 2015 Met Gala.

Iconic. Check out the socks below.

Buy Stance x Rihanna Music Video Crew Socks $48, Nordstrom

Buy Rihanna x Rihanna Awards Show Crew Socks $48, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.