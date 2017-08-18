Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Are Expecting a Baby

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

April Love Geary, Robin Thicke’s girlfriend, announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant with the Blurred Lines singer’s baby. Weirdly enough the baby is due on Alan Thicke’s birthday, March 1.

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Geary also shared a picture of her and her 3-month baby bump in Hawaii. As far as we know, no spon-con was used in the making of this birth announcement.

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Thicke has one other son, Julian, with ex-wife Paula Patton. However, the two have had a contentious custody battle since their split. Geary, 22, and Thicke, 40, have been dating since 2014.