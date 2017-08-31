People Won’t Stop Asking Sally Quinn to Hex Donald Trump

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

You can hardly throw a crystal without hitting some sort of witch-related content on the internet these days — and even Sally Quinn’s getting in on it. The legendary Washington Post journalist, wife of the late Ben Bradlee, and grande dame of D.C. hostessing has a new “spiritual memoir” called Finding Magic out next month, in which she discusses her various encounters with the occult. Washingtonian recently profiled the 76-year-old Quinn, and revealed a bit of what we can expect from her latest tome.

For starters, Quinn sees your tepid check-in of Susan Miller’s monthly horoscope and raises you her interest in astrology, along with mediums, palm reading, tarot cards, you name it. She says she’s met the ghost of “Big Edie” Beale at Grey Gardens — she owns the place, naturally — and “would practice her own magic in the gardener’s cottage.”

Quinn also admitted to placing three hexes, which ended in the deaths of the unfortunate receivers of said hexes. The first was for a woman her boyfriend had checked out at a party and the last was for a “shady psychic.” And in between was none other than Clay Felker — founder of New York Magazine — who “oversaw a brutal profile of Quinn in 1973.”

She gave up hexes for good following the psychic’s death, though she says she still gets requests: “You can’t imagine the number of people who have asked me to put a hex on Donald Trump — I mean, I have got friends lined up. This is my biggest restraint now.”