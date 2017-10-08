The Latest on the Cut

21 mins ago

A Legendary Manhattan Hostess Shares Her Entertaining Tips in This New Book

Artist Cathy Graham throws the kind of soirées and luncheons that get talked about for months afterward.

10:50 a.m.

Woman Saved From Attack by Alleged Rapist’s Mother

She said she didn’t raise him “like that.”

10:37 a.m.

On the New American Apparel Site, Not Everything Is Made in the USA

It is “sweatshop free,” though.

10:19 a.m.

Chelsea Manning Gets the Vogue Treatment

“Guess this is what freedom looks like.”

10:00 a.m.

When Gina Came to America, She Watched Sesame Street to Learn English

August’s installment of “The Golden Door” comic series.

10:00 a.m.

A Mom Who Realized Successful IVF Doesn’t Make Early Parenthood Any Easier

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:57 a.m.

Megyn Kelly’s NBC Co-workers Reportedly Think She’s a ‘Diva’

According to “Page Six,” they’re “outraged” by her behavior.

9:25 a.m.

Samantha Bee Explains Steve Bannon’s History With Trolls and World of Warcraft

It all starts with a gold-farming company.

8:00 a.m.

The Politics of Blondeness, From Persephone to Ivanka

Blonde privilege.

7:48 a.m.

Ex-Trump Staffers Confirm They Have a Child After an Affair

Spoiler: It’s a former communications director.

Yesterday at 11:38 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Happy Place’ Is With the Kardashians

The crew built her a Kardashian tent on the set of “Mother!”

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Oh Boy, Sean Spicer Reportedly Wants to Be on SNL

Sources say he is “angling” to make a cameo on the show.

Yesterday at 6:56 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s Mom Testifies in Her Daughter’s Assault Trial

“I heard it from her, I heard it from my daughter’s mouth. He sexually assaulted her.”

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

It May Actually Be Possible to Learn in Your Sleep

Those language tapes are still a scam, though.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

See Celebrity Portraits by Editta Sherman, ‘Duchess of Carnegie Hall’

A new show at the New-York Historical Society celebrates her work.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Buy These 12 Rarely-on-Sale Beauty Products Now

The world’s best-smelling butt cream now available for less!

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Someone Put a Giant Inflatable Chicken With Trump’s Hair Behind the White House

Subtle.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

Is Eastpak the New Fjällräven?

How a basic backpack brand made it’s way to cool again.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Fact: Rihanna Has the Best Sunglasses in the Game

Here’s where to buy all of them.

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

9 White Shirts That Are More Interesting Than a Button-down

Like your favorite basic, but with a little kick.