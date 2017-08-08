See Mindy Kaling’s Best Offscreen Fashion

Mindy Kaling has refined the art of finding humor in the ordinary. Whether it’s her witty workplace dialogue in The Office or overaccessorized counterpart in The Mindy Project, her tell-it-like-it-is style of romantic comedy has kept us swooning and chuckling throughout the better part of the 2000s. While her character on The Mindy Project centers on baubles and bright colors, her personal style is a bit more pared down. She still embraces colors and prints, but tones them down with smart lines and great tailoring. From a romantic orange Sachin & Babi floral frock to an off-the-shoulder fringe Prabal Gurung gown, she infuses personality into each look. Get to know Mindy’s best red-carpet looks, from her days on The Office to now, in the slideshow ahead.
