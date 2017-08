The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

This Inspiring Couple Finally Visited All 645 Cracker Barrels

Never give up on your dreams.

4:18 p.m.

See the Spring 2018 New York Fashion Week Schedule

Get planning before the holiday weekend.

3:45 p.m.

‘Disloyal Man’ Meme Models: ‘People Have a Lot of Imagination!’

Laura and Mario speak out.

2:14 p.m.

You Can Now Design Your Own Stuart Weitzman Boots

Join Kendall and Gigi in the cult of custom white leather boots.

2:00 p.m.

Everything You Need for a Perfectly Organized Wardrobe

The best baskets, racks, and hangers for getting your life together.

1:39 p.m.

Melania Trump Finally Succumbs to the Branded Hat

Just in case you were wondering who she is.

1:19 p.m.

Sean Spicer Finally Got to Meet the Pope

After Trump excluded him from a previous audience.

1:19 p.m.

Is This Incredibly Popular Serum Actually Worth It?

A bottle is sold every 15 seconds.

1:01 p.m.

The Last of Summer, Shot on Film in Midcoast Maine

Man Repeller’s photo editor Edith Young shoots her summer retreat.

12:49 p.m.

Every ‘Old Taylor’ Taylor Swift Killed in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Who but Taylor knew there were this many Taylors to kill?

12:34 p.m.

George Clooney Now Cleans Up Baby Barf Instead of His Own Barf

“It used to be my barf, but now it’s the twins’ barf,” said Clooney of his newfound paternal duties. “So it all works out.”

12:00 p.m.

All Your Questions About Workplace Romance, Answered

What do you do if you think your boss is having an affair with a co-worker? Can you ask an old date for a referral?

11:13 a.m.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Will Be Held in Shanghai

The show airs on November 28.

10:24 a.m.

North West Does Not Like Saint and No, It’s Not a Phase

“No boys allowed.”

10:08 a.m.

Corinne Says Medication Mixed With Alcohol Caused Bachelor in Paradise Blackout

“It was like I went under anesthesia.”

9:59 a.m.

Woman in Labor Saved From Houston Floodwaters After Neighbors Form Human Chain

Andrea Smith went into labor as floodwaters started to rise.

9:00 a.m.

Céline Dion’s Stylist Reflects on Her Summer Fashion Tour de Force

“We’ll take an ‘L’ for weather when we’re having a fashion moment.”

8:00 a.m.

Tiffany’s New Fragrance Ad Has It All: Diamonds, Tattoos, Tiaras, and Skin

Here’s what diamonds smell like.

8:00 a.m.

The Lonely Terror of Postpartum Anxiety

I couldn’t stop thinking about all the awful things that could happen to my baby.

7:54 a.m.

Stagehand Sues Katy Perry After She Loses a Toe on Tour

She’s suing Perry, Live Nation, and the production companies.