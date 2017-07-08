Serena Williams’s Baby Shower Single-Handedly Brought Back the Poodle Skirt

By
Image
Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/serenawilliams

Serena Williams knows how to throw a shower. Her bridal shower was relaxing festival of Zen, but her baby shower was a saccharine-sweet throwback. The tennis star hosted a ‘50s-diner-themed baby shower this weekend, complete with a cherry-red truck, juke box, and famous friends in poodle skirts. They dubbed the location the “Baby O Diner.”

Williams, who accidentally announced her pregnancy in April, celebrated her pregnancy with Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and La La Anthony. And look, I’m not saying I’m jealous of Eva Longoria’s outfit, but I’m not not saying that either.

Tags:

Serena Williams’s Baby Shower Brought Back the Poodle Skirt