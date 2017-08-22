Shailene Woodley Wants to Impose a Matriarchy

Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Sierra Club

As recently as 2015, environmental activist and artisanal Bernie Bro Shailene Woodley was claiming that she wasn’t a feminist, because “it’s a label” and she doesn’t “want to be defined by one thing.” But like so many young women before her, the Big Little Lies star has recently changed her tune.

“I would today consider myself a feminist,” Woodley told the New York Times.

And we’re not talking some low-key, buys-a-pussy-hat-once feminist. In fact, in between making her own fluoride-free toothpaste and eating raw food with Willow Smith at Cafe Gratitude, Woodley has a major societal overhaul in mind. “If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs,” Woodley continues. “We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos.”

Turns out, a couple of months hanging out with Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman is all it takes to bring you from “I’m not a feminist” to “let’s build a matriarchy.”