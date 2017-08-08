Create Your Own Nonsensical-Slogan T-Shirt With Our Handy Generators

Words. What do they mean? And why do we put them on T-shirts? We don’t know, and it seems as if brands like Forever 21, Old Navy, and Reese Witherspoon don’t really know either. Recently, it’s been all the rage to throw a few random, tenuously connected proper nouns onto a T-shirt that one might wear to, say, brunch or the gym or brunch at the gym. Haven’t gotten around to buying one yet? Let us help you come up with a few of your own.

Your ideal murder weapon + a character from your favorite children’s book growing up + any World Series winner from between 1988 and 1995

Example:

POISON

HAROLD

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Your mother-in-law’s name + something you say during sex

Example:

CHERYL

IT’S SANDY IN HERE

Your favorite brunch cocktail + the color underwear you’re wearing + a birth control you tried but didn’t end up liking very much

Example:

MIMOSA

PUCE

TRANSDERMAL PATCH

The first line of Moby Dick + the first line of The Stranger + your Starbucks coffee order (pluralized with exclamation point)

Example:

CALL ME ISHMAEL

MOTHER DIED TODAY

VANILLA LATTES!

The thing your teachers commented most frequently on your report cards in high school

Example:

DOESN’T LIVE UP TO POTENTIAL

Your shoe size + your bedtime + the number of contacts in your phone + how you fear you will die (with smiley face)

Example:

8.5 +

11 +

547 =

DROWNING :)

The actor whose name you had to look up on IMDb the other night + the tagline from a Netflix show being advertised in the subway

Example:

JAMES REBHORN

EVERYONE KNOWS SHE DID IT. NO ONE KNOWS WHY.

A French expression that is part of the English lexicon that you never say out loud because you are still not sure you really know how to pronounce it + a body part

Example:

TROMPE-L’OEIL

BOOTY