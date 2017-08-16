Solange Deleted Her Twitter Account

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Webby Awards

Solange Knowles deleted her Twitter account on Tuesday night, but not before sharing some final thoughts on the state of America on Twitter and on Instagram.

In her final tweet, the singer wrote “what we got to do to get my new hero Takiya Thompson free?”

Solange Knowles last tweet on twitter as of today pic.twitter.com/JJQznDGJ6j — H.I.M. 💋 (@gayysian) August 16, 2017

Takiya Thompson was arrested and charged with a felony for taking part in toppling a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Per the New York Post, the 22-year-old said, “The people decided to take matters into our own hands and remove the statue. We are tired of waiting on politicians who could have voted to remove the white supremacist statues years ago, but they failed to act. So we acted.”

Solange still has her Instagram account and shared a similar, more emotional, message on her Story. She explained that she was “trying to study herself” and “practice self preservation during this time and not give racist ugly ass fuck bois who reek of citronella my energy so I can preserve my spirit to perform this album.”