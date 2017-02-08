The 11 Best Items From Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Fall Collection

Image
Beyoncé. Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection for fall 2017 dropped at Topshop and Nordstrom today with lots of new updates. There are still classics like the logo T-shirts and shorts, but streetwear-inspired pieces — like cropped tees and an oversized logo hoodie with matching sweatpants — make for welcome additions, as do a plethora of leggings of varying waistlines and crops. Sadly, there are no new pictures of Beyoncé wearing any of the pieces, so the clothing will have to do. Scroll ahead to see our favorites.

Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Ivy Park Crop Tee $26, Nordstrom
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Premium Knit Leggings $100, Topshop
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Circular Crop Top $42, Topshop
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Net Bodysuit $72, Nordstrom
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Mesh Bra $36, Topshop
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Ankle Leggins $65, Topshop
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Logo Cap $25, Nordstrom
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Perforated Shorts $50, Nordstrom
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Logo Zip Hoodie $90, Topshop
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Jogging Sweatpants $62, Nordstrom
Photo: Courtesy of Ivy Park
Buy
Funnel Neck Tank $35, Nordstrom

