4 mins ago

Most Americans Oppose Discriminating Against LGBTQ People Because of Religion

Almost two-thirds of Americans don’t think businesses should be able to discriminate against LGBTQ people on the pretext of religion.

17 mins ago

American Women Are Staying in the Workforce Much Longer Than They Used To

Until death do you part. (With work.)

1:48 p.m.

8 Pairs of Chic Flats Under $150 You Can Wear to Work

You can wear them to the ground without guilt.

1:41 p.m.

The Trump Administration Has Reportedly Messed With D.C.’s Plastic-Surgery Plans

Congress has had to reschedule their nips and tucks.

1:27 p.m.

Drake Is So Thirsty He Invested in a Matcha Company

No “Passionfruit” flavor, please.

1:11 p.m.

Laila Gohar Had the Best Wedding of the Summer, Rode in on a Donkey

She rode into the ceremony on a donkey.

1:06 p.m.

The 11 Best Items From Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Fall Collection

New colorways and styles make working out a bit more fun.

1:02 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Regrets Her Outfits From 2008 to 2013

That’s a lot of outfits.

12:34 p.m.

Your Kitchen Sponge Is Gross, and Cleaning It Isn’t Helping

Cleaning your kitchen sponge may be backfiring.

11:33 a.m.

Horny Hotel Guests Are Traumatizing Neighborhood Residents

“You see them having sex all the time, hands on the window.”

11:31 a.m.

Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville Settle Lawsuit Over Smelly P*ssy Comment

The Real Housewives alums reached a settlement over Glanville’s comment.

11:22 a.m.

Darren Aronofsky Would ‘Love’ to Marry Jennifer Lawrence

According to E! News.

11:09 a.m.

For $3,000, You Can Attend Vogue’s First Conference

Featuring Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, and John Galliano.

11:05 a.m.

This Louis Vuitton Designer’s Solo Collection Is Inspired by Mary Tyler Moore

Fabrizio Viti’s shoes draw on the ‘70s.

10:55 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Beth Bugdaycay of the Jewelry Line Foundrae

The former Rebecca Taylor CEO on switching gears to do what you love.

10:36 a.m.

Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Launches Video Series to Praise the President

She only reports “real” (a.k.a. positive) stories about the White House.

10:31 a.m.

The Fun Mom Dinner Cast on Kissing Adam Levine and Laughing So Hard They Peed

The new raunchy-moms comedy stars Toni Collette, Katie Aselton, Bridget Everett, and Molly Shannon.

10:30 a.m.

16-Year-Old Charged With Sexually Assaulting 5 Girls at Vermont Private School

The student was charged with seven counts of felony sexual assault after classmates came forward.

10:12 a.m.

Rihanna Is Giving Bikes and Scholarships to Girls in Malawi

The singer’s foundation is partnering with the largest bike-sharing program to help girls get to school safely.

9:33 a.m.

Beauty Blogger Must Pay $1 Million for Bad-mouthing Her Wedding Photographer

A jury found they defamed the photographer over a $125 wedding-album fee.