The 11 Best Items From Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Fall Collection

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection for fall 2017 dropped at Topshop and Nordstrom today with lots of new updates. There are still classics like the logo T-shirts and shorts, but streetwear-inspired pieces — like cropped tees and an oversized logo hoodie with matching sweatpants — make for welcome additions, as do a plethora of leggings of varying waistlines and crops. Sadly, there are no new pictures of Beyoncé wearing any of the pieces, so the clothing will have to do. Scroll ahead to see our favorites.
