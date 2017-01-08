The Latest on the Cut

28 mins ago

1 in 4 Think We’ll Be Able to Time Travel Before Reaching Gender Equality

According to a new report by the Rockefeller Foundation.

5:09 p.m.

Juicy Couture’s Iconic Tracksuit Is Getting an Athleisure Update

The brand just appointed celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi as creative director.

5:08 p.m.

Senator With Kidney Cancer on Health-Care Battle: ‘It’s Not Over Yet’

Hawaii’s Mazie Hirono on the ongoing health-care fight, the fumbling Trump administration, and John McCain’s dramatic 11th-hour vote.

4:54 p.m.

The Trump White House Makes Your Office Feel So Boring and Drama-Free

Forget about your office drama with Tina. The Trump White House is the mess that brings co-workers together.

4:35 p.m.

The 5 Best Drugstore Summer Beauty Buys Under $10

Including two matte lip stains that are definitely not taking the summer off.

4:26 p.m.

Here’s When and Where You Can Buy Fenty Beauty

The makeup line by Rihanna is headed for a store near you.

4:11 p.m.

Feast Your Eyes on Hari Nef, Dakota Johnson and Petra Collins Modeling for Gucci

The perfume’s ads star Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef, and Petra Collins.

4:00 p.m.

I Found the Best Source for Cheap and Sexy Bathing Suits

An accidental encounter with a lace-up suit turned me into a convert.

2:54 p.m.

The Incredible Jessica James Has the Best Tip for Stalking Your Ex

It’s like Strangers on a Train for Instagram.

2:51 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci’s Next Move Is ‘Working on Being the Best Person He Can Be’

He also addressed those Dancing With the Stars rumors.

2:21 p.m.

This Anti-Immigrant Group Thought Empty Bus Seats Were Women in Burkas

They mistook the seats for women wearing burkas.

2:01 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Invested $250,001 to $500,000 in an Anti-Bullying Musical

Nice to see he has some outside projects.

1:34 p.m.

Living Next to a Dating App’s Headquarters Sounds Just As Awful As You’d Imagine

Bumble used an apartment as their corporate headquarters, reportedly terrorizing their neighbors in the process.

1:12 p.m.

Cheesecake Factory Leads the ‘Oscars of Unhealthy Food’

Like Moonlight, but for heart attacks.

12:03 p.m.

The Cool Grandma Sandals on Amazon for Under $70

From a brand you’d never, ever suspect.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: How Do I Get This Guy to Leave Me Alone?

Don’t let the fear of being rude stop you from acting.

11:52 a.m.

Paul Ryan Made a Hypebeast Video About the Border Wall

It includes an EDM soundtrack.

11:09 a.m.

Hamptons Summer Parties Are Now Reportedly Enlisting Counterterrorism Police

Extra protection for the posh getaway.

11:07 a.m.

Here’s the Problem With the New Laguna Beach

Its name is Alex.

10:55 a.m.

Melania Trump Is Causing a Tourism Boom in Slovenia

The number of American visitors is up 15 percent since her husband took office.