The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

10 Conspiracy Theories About the World’s Most Infamous Skin Cream

La Mer is the most mysterious beauty product in history, and it has the crazy rumors to prove it.

20 mins ago

Yiyun Li on the Book That Changed Her

The Aubrey Trilogy by Rebecca West.

2:33 p.m.

Oh Thank God, Everlane Is Making Jeans

They’ll be available September 7.

2:24 p.m.

Republican Leaders Cheer Themselves Up by Going to a Vault to Touch Gold

Mitch McConnell and Steve Mnuchin visited the vaults at Fort Knox.

2:14 p.m.

The Funniest Reactions to Taylor Swift’s New Album

“Taylor Swift’s album cover looks like your ex-BF’s first tattoo.”

1:20 p.m.

8 Instagram Influencers Explain What Ingrid Goes West Gets Scarily Right

“This is my life, and it’s psycho.”

1:08 p.m.

New Research Is Taking Women’s Sexual Pleasure Seriously

Scientists surveyed women ages 18 to 94 for a new study on women’s orgasms.

12:47 p.m.

Just Try And Silence Symone Sanders

The 27-year-old pundit refuses to be stepped on.

12:37 p.m.

The Row’s ‘Happy Birthday’ Card to Vogue Says Everything

And also pretty much nothing.

12:21 p.m.

Tig Notaro Wants Louis C.K. to Finally Address Rumors of Sexual Harassment

She also claims C.K. “has never been involved” with One Mississippi despite producer credit.

12:10 p.m.

Louise Linton’s ‘Adorably Out of Touch’ Rise to Fame

▶️ The arduous struggle of the wife of the U.S. secretary of the Treasury.

12:00 p.m.

12 Impressive-Looking Bags for Your Next Big Meeting

Because you can’t go in with a sloppy canvas tote.

11:46 a.m.

Arizona GOP Site Represented Asian-Americans With Picture of Margaret Cho Sitcom

They lifted the shot from All-American Girl.

11:00 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Wellness According to Erykah Badu

18 tips from the queen of neo-soul.

10:59 a.m.

The Best Things From Shopbop’s Extra 20 Percent Off Sale

Steven Alan, Ace & Jig, Marc Jacobs, Vince, and more.

10:56 a.m.

Looks Like Malia Obama Is All Moved In at Harvard

She was spotted with her parents, Barack and Michelle, on campus.

10:32 a.m.

Fox News Segment Interrupted by Man Holding ‘Fox Lies’ Sign

“This is fake news,” he told the camera.

10:32 a.m.

DeMario in Tearful Bachelor in Paradise Interview: ‘I’m Not That Monster’

Jackson was accused of sexual assault, though an investigation from the studio found no evidence of misconduct.

10:22 a.m.

Why The Bold Type Is the Perfect Crossover Show for Teens and Adults

Not a girl, not yet a woman.

10:15 a.m.

Here Are the First Excerpts From Hillary Clinton’s New Book

“I want to pull back the curtain on an experience that was exhilarating, joyful, humbling, infuriating and just plain baffling.”