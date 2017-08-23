The Funniest Reactions to Taylor Swift’s New Album

As many predicted, Taylor Swift’s recent affinity for snakes was actually promotion for her new album, Reputation, which rolls out November 10, with the first single dropping tomorrow. Yet the title and album art — which seems like a not-so-veiled critique of the ‘fake news’ media, and looks like a homework assignment for a high-school media class — have inspired plenty of ribbing, with many on Twitter pointing out that the whole thing is (a) a quintessential Swiftian act of pettiness and self-absorption and (b) has some scarily Trumpian overtones. Here are some of the funniest reactions:
Any thoughts, Kim?
