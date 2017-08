The Latest on the Cut

54 seconds ago

Megyn Kelly Wants Her New Daytime Show to Be Good For Your Soul

After watching, she wants people to think, “Wow. I feel great.”

1 min ago

Banker Sues Goldman Sachs Over Alleged Race Discrimination

She claims she was discriminated against for being black and for her Jewish faith.

11:29 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Standing Up for Themselves and Others

Hillary Clinton, Rosa Parks, Zendaya, and more on speaking out.

11:10 a.m.

The Mom Who Had to Decide Whether to Take Medication During Her Pregnancy

For this week’s How I Got This Baby, a mother who had mental-health issues during her pregnancy.

11:00 a.m.

Durham Activists Turn Themselves in Out of Solidarity for Toppling Statue

Dozens of people attempted to turn themselves in after four were arrested for toppling a Confederate statue.

11:00 a.m.

The Glitzy History of a Bespoke Bed-Maker

In 1905, London’s Savoy hotel decided to commission a handmade bed worthy of its luxurious reputation. Those mattresses are still made today.

10:37 a.m.

This Ralph Lauren Home Sale Will Turn Your Studio Into a Darien Estate

If you’re going for the “out of a Tina Barney photograph” look.

10:28 a.m.

A Non-Muslim Australian Senator Wore a Burka in Parliament to Push for Burka Ban

Pauline Hanson’s stunt outraged Senate leadership.

10:14 a.m.

Acne Tapped Two Beautiful Daddies and Their 4 Kids for Its Fall Campaign

Fashion loves daddies.

9:55 a.m.

How It Feels to Be a New Student of Color Going to College In Charlottesville

“Getting a degree is the most important thing, but this is not the space I want to live in.”

9:42 a.m.

Ann Coulter Ran a Cash-Only Side Hustle at an East Hampton Library Fundraiser

All proceeds were supposed to go to the East Hampton Library.

7:16 a.m.

Malala Yousafzai Announces Where She Will Go to University

Because the Nobel laureate is also a millennial, she announced it on Twitter.

12:32 a.m.

These Are the Highest-Paid Actresses in the World

Spoiler alert: They’re all white.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Who Will Judge American Idol With Katy Perry?

Producers are struggling to fill the other judges’ seats, according to TMZ.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

Chris Hemsworth Was ‘Shaken’ After Meeting Chris Pratt

Some Chris news.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Women of Color Are Exposed to More Chemicals in Beauty Products, Researchers Say

Researchers warn that women of color are potentially using harmful products to meet racist beauty standards.

Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

Anna Wintour Has a Secret Code of Approval

Every staffer waits for it.

Yesterday at 4:50 p.m.

Trump’s Lawyer Isn’t Racist, and He’s Got Pictures With Black People to Prove It

Michael Cohen tweeted he has “no tolerance for racism” and included a half-dozen pictures of himself with black people for dramatic effect.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

Watch the Moving Speech Heather Heyer’s Mom Gave at Her Memorial Service

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, spoke at her daughter’s memorial service Wednesday.

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

This Blue Off-the-Shoulder Dress Is Everywhere

A comprehensive Tumblr proves it.