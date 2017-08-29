The Last of Summer, Shot on Film in Midcoast Maine

Photo: Edith Young

Edith Young, a New York–based photo editor for Man Repeller, has been going to Maine since she was a child. “I grew up spending the better part of June, July, and August there,” she says, “taking tennis lessons, coming in last in every sailing race, putting on plays in my friends’ barns, and watching each night’s Red Sox game with my grandparents.”

Young documented her most recent weekend Down East for the Cut in two formats: mobile snapshots and film photos, which she developed mere hours before posting on Instagram. A nine-hour drive from New York, her Maine vacation included pie-eating contests, Vanilla Coke, and Uncle Sam on parade. Scroll down to see all the pictures.

Fast food in the form of Maine oysters. 🌊 "My brother shucking oysters alongside our dad and friend James, which we'd just picked up by boat from another cove. We'd narrowly returned unharmed after navigating the shallow seas at dead low tide." #weekendwith @edithwyoung A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Have you been to Maine? No? @edithwyoung has you covered on a visual vacation. "Considering the lobster but eating it for lunch and dinner anyway." #weekendwith A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

❤️ "Ran into my cousin Tommy drinking Vanilla Coke down by the town dock." #weekendwith @edithwyoung and her little world in #maine. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT