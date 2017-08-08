The Most ’90s Looks From Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later reunites us with the Camp Firewood junior counselors a decade after the jam-packed summer of 1981, and a lot has changed — particularly when it comes to fashion. Baseball socks have been replace by colorful leggings, muscle tees have been usurped by cable-knit sweaters, and tube tops have given way to power blazers. Wet Hot has always delighted in playing off generational nostalgia, and the show’s hyperspecific ‘90s aesthetic is no exception. (At one point, a character shows off a box containing “an Apple PowerBook 100, inline skates, beeper, and a bunch of other things from 1991.”) Click through to see the gang’s most quintessentially ‘90s looks, and to be transported back to regrettable wardrobes of yore.
Comments