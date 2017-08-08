The Latest on the Cut

4:47 p.m.

New York’s Plaza Hotel Is Being Sued by Female Staffers Over ‘Rape Culture’

Six former and current staffers claim hotel management has ignored their sexual-harassment claims.

4:46 p.m.

Two New Vaccines Might Be Able to Prevent Skin Cancer

Customized vaccines show promising results in preventing cancer relapses.

4:42 p.m.

Lululemon Totes Are Spreading Questionable Sunscreen Facts

Fake news.

4:39 p.m.

The Most ’90s Looks From Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

From peasant blouses to fanny-packs.

4:26 p.m.

You Don’t Have to Go Anywhere to Have a Vacation Hat

Don’t transport the hat. Let the hat transport you.

4:12 p.m.

Being Neurotic May Help You Live Longer

Researchers aren’t sure why, but they have a few guesses.

4:11 p.m.

Iris Apfel and Norma Kamali on What Vintage Means to Millennials

“It’s cuckoo now,” says Apfel.

3:18 p.m.

The President Is Reportedly Presented With Folder of Compliments Twice a Day

Including “admiring tweets” and “pictures of Trump on TV looking powerful.”

2:38 p.m.

Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom Secretly Became Parents

What will this baby’s voice sound like?

1:41 p.m.

Anita Hill Wants Women in Tech to Sue Their Employers for Sex Discrimination

“We can’t afford to wait for the tech industry to police itself.”

1:00 p.m.

Dear White People’s Logan Browning Thinks Hollywood Needs a New Female Villain

Writer Carina Chocano interviewed the actress for her new book.

12:36 p.m.

Entire Italian Restaurant Reportedly Erupts in Cheers for Anthony Scaramucci

Women also “flocked over and asked him for pictures.”

12:03 p.m.

The Best Detergent for Workout Clothes Is a Century-Old Soap Bar

It’s a 19th-century innovation that cleans better than anything else.

12:02 p.m.

6 Women Unite to Get Even With Dude Who Scheduled All Their Dates in a Row

We’ve got your John Tucker Must Die sequel right here, folks.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: The Interns Don’t Know How to Dress Professionally!

Make it clear that this isn’t personal.

11:43 a.m.

Why the Bachelorette Finale Was So Frustrating

It was a jumbled, weirdly paced, remarkably confusing mess.

11:37 a.m.

Rihanna Once Told Diplo His Music Was Like a ‘Reggae Song at an Airport’

“I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.”

11:34 a.m.

Trump Loves Having His Own Official Photographer

“He likes photos, that’s no secret,” his official photographer said in an interview.

11:26 a.m.

The Daughter of a Ballet Power Couple Was Arrested for an Alleged Robbery Spree

Talicia Martins allegedly burglarized three Maine stores with a friend.

10:54 a.m.

Jack Schlossberg Completes Crazy Trip Around Manhattan for Charity

Photos inside.