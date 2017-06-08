The Sculptor Who Describes His Style As ‘Postapocalyptic Peasant’

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Daniel Giordano, Sculptor

Why all white?

I’ve been wearing white recently to avoid Lyme disease — I can see if there’s a tick crawling on me — and to stay cool. I’m going for sort of a postapocalyptic peasant look. Someone the other day said I looked like a beekeeper. I’m excited because I just bought some white Crocs.

Where did you get that white linen hood?

My father used to own a coat factory in Newburgh, New York, and I asked one of his former employees, Adelaide Tallerico, to make it for me. I have a white neoprene version that I’ll wear in the winter. Someone recently biked by me and said, “What the fuck is that?” I get a lot of weird stares. I think if you dress a certain way, it sort of becomes an assault on people’s psyches.

Lightning Round

Age: 28.

Neighborhood: “I live between Newburgh and my brother’s place in Astoria.”

On his art: “I’ve been using a lot of Tang, marzipan, and urinal cakes.”

Hat: “It was $1 in Montreal’s Chinatown.”

Favorite restaurant: “I love Kenka on St. Marks Place; my friends and I get really cheap pitchers of beer.”

Favorite TV show: Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

