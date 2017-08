Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Gigi, Candice, and all the other Victoria’s not-so-secret angels are heading to Shanghai for the VS annual fashion show. It will be the brand’s third runway show hosted outside of the U.S. (and the first of those outside Europe).

The brand hinted at the show’s location in March when they posted an Instagram of four well-known angels in front of Shanghai’s skyline.

Nǐ hǎo, Shanghai!! @mingxi11, @josephineskriver, @alessandraambrosio & @hesui923 have landed. A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:13am PST

The show will broadcast November 28 on CBS for all the non-angel normals.