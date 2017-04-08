Photo: Madrolly Photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most women (and a lot of men who inject themselves into the conversation) agree that even decades after menarche, periods can be confusing and unpredictable. And of course, makeup can be just as confusing and unpredictable. Combine the two together and give them to an 8-year-old, and you might guess what happens next.

When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?😂 pic.twitter.com/T7ByMPOqTn — Jaiden (@JaidenPark) August 1, 2017

Jaiden, a recent high-school graduate, uploaded a video of her 8-year-old sister’s makeup tutorial. After powdering her face, the young sister locked her eyes on a nearby maxi pad and went to town. With the confidence of a beauty veteran, she used the pad to blot her face, and then stuck the cotton gizmo on her forehead for the duration of the tutorial. Oldies might not understand the creative genius this required, but in time, this innovator will earn her spot in the beauty limelight.