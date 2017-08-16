Photo: Courtesy of Zara

This summer, if you’ve had the sneaking suspicion that a certain blue off-the-shoulder dress was following you around everywhere, don’t worry: You’re not losing your mind or having heatstroke. As this new Tumblr by comedian Lulu Krause proves, the style is as ubiquitous as it seems.

Krause’s Tumblr, which has accrued over 40 sightings since its inception in 2016, suggests that the dress in question is a $50 one from Zara. But nearly-identical ones, as well as one-gazillion variations on the style, can be found everywhere from Reformation to Asos to H&M. It’s the womenswear version of the great J.Crew-gingham-shirt pandemic of 2014. See for yourself.

