Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

You may have heard, but the Real Housewives former couple Tom D’Agostino and Luann de Lesseps announced their divorce yesterday after eight months of marriage. A source told People that part of the reason (the whole reason?) for the split was because Tom was holding onto his “bachelor lifestyle.”

The source explained, “Tom was 50 and had never been married. He never wanted to give up his bachelor lifestyle.” They also said Luann was the first to file for divorce and that Tom had, in fact, been flirting with other women.

Not entirely surprising for a man who compared his wedding ring to a dog collar weeks after getting married.